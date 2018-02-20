Welcome to Kyrgyzstan
As can be expected in a country where the vast majority of attractions are rural and high altitude, the timing of your visit is crucial. Summer is ideal with hikes and roads generally accessible. Midsummer also sees Kazakh and Russian tourists converge on the beaches of never-freezing Lake Issyk-Köl. From October to May, much rural accommodation closes down and the yurts that add such character to the Alpine vistas are stashed away – think twice about a winter visit unless you've come to ski or snowboard.
Top experiences in Kyrgyzstan
Recent articles
Kyrgyzstan activities
Tajikistan Discovery Tour- The Kyrgyz Nomadic Lifestyle
Visit the summer pasture (locals call it “jailoo”) and experience the traditional ethnic Kyrgyz nomadic lifestyle. Spend your days with locals walking or riding horses, donkeys, and yak. Then, relax near cold, clear streams. Join the shepherds as they follow their flocks of sheep, yak, and goats across the expansive landscape. Test your skills while baking local bread, and milking yak. Later, spend your nights in local homestays or authentic Kyrgyz yurts. The tour will take you from Osh City in Kyrgyzstan to KaraKul Lake to Murghab in Tadjikistan to Job Borluk and back to Osh City. Day 1 Leave Osh City early in the day and travel by car to Tulpar Kol, a beautiful mountain lake where you’ll get a chance to get used to the altitude while taking in the wonderful views. Day 2 Early in the morning travel by car to KaraKul Lake, located in the Tajik National Park in the Pamir Mountains of Tajikistan. You’ll stop for a short break in and enjoy lunch around the areas. After, drive to Murghab, where you’ll spend the night in the home of a local family. Day 3Start your day with a visit to the local bazaar in Murghab before stopping for a traditional lunch at a yurt café. After lunch, drive from Murghab to Jol Borluk jailoo, keeping your eyes peeled for yak, sheep, and old tombs on the way. From the side of Rang-Kul village, you may even be able to see the top of Mustak Ata peak, over 7,500 meters tall! A trail in the gorge takes you up to the hill where you will be greeted by a stunning view of beautiful pastures. Descend the hill and cross the river to reach the local pasture. Observe and experience the daily routine of the nomads living there. Walk up to the hills around the jailoo and visit the yurts. Then, join women from the community and learn how to make bread in a special local oven called a “kazan.” Enjoy lunch in the yurt with fresh bread and butter. Later, spend the night in the yurt. Day 4 After an early breakfast, see how the locals milk yak and sheep before giving it a try yourself! Special boots and aprons will be available if needed. After enjoying some fresh yak milk with the families, learn how to use the separator to turn the milk into “kaymak,” the most delicious local butter! After lunch, go for a walk or ride a donkey, horse, or camel on the jailoo. Then, have a picnic with a tasty traditional meal. Later, return to a homestay for the night in Murghab. Day 5 Early in the morning, it’s time to leave for Osh! Stop in several places along the way, like Karakul village for lunch and Chiyirchik to taste horse milk. Later, spend the night at Ethno Hotel in Osh. Day 6 Return to the airport for your departure. Revenue from this experience will be invested in the construction of a new kindergarten in Murghab as well as training seminars for local service providers.
Central Asia – Multi-Stan Adventure
With their reputation for welcoming visitors and their unique cultural footprint, the countries of Central Asia will remind you why you travel. This comprehensive 23-day tour will take you through all the 'Stans we visit, offering a fascinating glimpse at a beautiful part of the world most travellers miss. Stay at unique homestays, sleep in traditional yurts, discover the breathtaking mountain and desert scenery, enjoy free time in the Uzbek city of Tashkent, and roam gorgeous buildings built centuries ago. See Central Asia with a group of like-minded adventurers and an expert Chief Experience Officer (CEO) and cross off an entire and unexpected region of the world from your must-see list.
Central Asia Adventure – Almaty to Tashkent
Spend two weeks discovering a part of the world well off the typical tourist track. Few Central Asia tours offer the cultural flavour this journey through Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan does. Trek through the gorgeous landscapes of Jeti-Oguz, go horseback riding through the breathtaking valley at Chong-Kemin, stay a night in a traditional yurt and discover the unforgettable warmth of the people in these regions. Visit Central Asia and you'll wonder why you didn't get here sooner.
Best of Kazakhstan & Kyrgyzstan
Discover a part of the world that's getting noticed for its beautiful landscapes and its warm people. This 9-day tour takes you off the beaten tourist path and into the cultures of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Begin in Almaty and drive through the stunning Charyn Canyon. Spend one night in a traditional yurt and get to know the welcoming families of the nomadic Kyrgyz culture. Enjoy city time in Bishkek as well as optional activities like day hikes and horseback riding to get you closer to the stunning nature here.
Central Asia on the Silk Road
Since opening up to travellers, China and its northwestern neighbours don’t seem quite as out-there a destination to some people – but they’re clearly not looking in the right places. This comprehensive 26-day journey from Beijing to Tashkent is one of those experiences that will stay with you for a lifetime. Picking up in the Chinese capital, you’ll visit the Uyghur province of Xinjiang, learning about the food, culture and history of this minority group. Then, we’ll leave China behind and venture into Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to retrace part of the route that helped build empires: The Silk Road. From stunning snow-capped mountains to arid deserts, experience a side of Asia in a way that you’ll barely believe is real.