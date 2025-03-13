For such a small country, mountainous Kyrgyzstan offers a surprising diversity of places to spend time as a visitor. Choose between near-endless forests, rugged red desert canyons, or the world’s second-largest alpine lake just for starters – and all that just in popular Issyk-Köl oblast (administrative division of constituent republics of Russia).

Visitors short on time often choose between either a northern or southern itinerary, perhaps including an overland border crossing to China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, or Uzbekistan. But with a bit more time and a taste for adventure, there are months' worth of activities to keep you busy in the Kyrgyz Republic. Here are the best places to explore.

Bishkek City Hall in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s capital city. Collab Media/Shutterstock

1. Bishkek

Best base for a quick trip

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s capital city, has a booming dining and nightlife scene, but the handful of monuments and museums are no match for the attractions of the surrounding Chuy region. The 11th-century Burana Tower and nearby archaeological sites at Suyab and Navekat – Silk Road ruins that are collectively included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list – make an excellent historical day trip from the city.

Nearby mountain valleys of Kegeti, Chunkurchak and popular Ala-Archa National Park are common hiking excursions for visitors who want a taste of Kyrgyzstan’s natural scenery but find themselves short on time to explore longer itineraries.

Planning tip: Bishkek’s craft beer scene is surprisingly strong – stop by PIVO, Brewster, Save the Ales or Bez Variantov to sample a selection of local and regional beers and ciders, alongside a mix of international options.

Nomadic yurt camps at the edge of Son-Köl. Tuul & Bruno Morandi/Getty Images

2. Son-Köl

Best hang out at high altitude

In a country packed with high alpine lakes, Son-Köl is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful to spend a day kicked back in a yurt camp somewhere along the lake shore – and at over 270 sq km (104 sq miles), there are plenty of good places to choose from. Spot migratory birdlife, watch as shepherds tend to their herds, or even take a dip in the frigid waters – at over 3000m (9843ft) above sea level, the lake stays cold even in the middle of summer.

Son-Köl is one of very few high alpine lakes in Kyrgyzstan accessible by regular motorized transport, but if time (and inclination) permits many tourists choose to arrive on horseback from the Jumgal region’s Kyzart Pass – tours can be arranged with just a day’s notice in Kyrzart village or the town of Kochkor.

Planning tip: Travelers who just arrived to Kyrgyzstan may struggle with adjusting immediately to the altitude in Son-Köl – plan a few acclimatization days before heading up there.

Traditional manti dumplings served in a restaurant in Osh. kostkantomas/Shutterstock

3. Osh

Best place for foodies

At the eastern edge of the Fergana Valley just a few kilometers from the border with Uzbekistan, Osh’s unique cultural mix makes it the best food destination in all of Kyrgyzstan. Centered on the bulk of Sulaiman Too – the mountain atop which the conqueror Babur is fabled to have lived in meditation before going on to found the Mughal Dynasty in India – Osh’s modern population is an ethnic mix Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, Koreans and more. As these cultures have coexisted for centuries, so have their cuisines and ingredients mingled, and today Osh is home to much of the best (and cheapest) food in Kyrgyzstan.

Maida manty (tiny potato dumplings), laghman (noodles), samsa (samosas), plov (meaty Uzbek rice pilaf cooked in a large cauldron), and shashlyk (marinated meat and vegetables grilled on an open coal fire) are common across much of Central Asia; but you’ll rarely find a tastier or more budget-friendly serving than the ones you’ll see in Osh.

Local tip: "Osh is like the whole of Central Asia in one place; a blend of nomadic and sedentary life, culture, history and cuisines. Combining the meat raised by nomads with the crops and the creativity of the sedentary people of Fergana Valley, Osh is at the apex of Central Asian cuisine." Atabek Abdullaev, Owner and Guide, Best of Osh

Ak-Suu and the Tian Shan mountains in Karakol. undefined undefined/Getty Images

4. Karakol

Best for ecotourism

A small city below big mountains, Karakol has long been Kyrgyzstan’s most convenient base for ecotourism of all kinds. In summer, hikes to Ak-Suu Arboretum or the extremely popular Ala-Köl lake and Altyn Arashan hot springs start just beyond the edge of the city. Further afield, almost every parallel valley from Jeti-Ögüz through to Boz Uchuk is a potential trailhead, with trekking passes linking them all together into the 100km (62-mile) Ak-Suu Transverse trek (one of the country’s best!).

In winter, nearby Karakol ski base is the top place for skiing in Kyrgyzstan, and one of the best in Central Asia, while in recent years local operators have reignited the Soviet legacy of cross-country skiing and snowshoe tours in the surrounding region.

No matter the season, Karakol’s multicultural identity makes it an excellent base for getting to know the region’s diverse foods. Local tourism management organization Destination Karakol organizes food tours exploring the culinary identities of local Dungan, Kyrgyz, Russian Cossack and Uigher families – though your stomach will be hard pressed to fit more than one of these into the day’s itinerary.

Beyond Karakol, the village of Jyrgalang makes an excellent alternate as a hiking and skiing base less than two hours from the city on public transportation, with many visitors linking the two for a full trekking holiday.

Local tip: "Visit Karakol in late June, when wildflowers are in full bloom and snow still blankets the peaks, for incredible hiking and horseback riding through pristine valleys before the trails become crowded." Aidar Emilbek uluu, Owner and Guide, Hiking Kyrgyzstan

Yurts by Son-Köl, Kyrgystan. Petr Kratochvila/Shutterstock

5. Southern shore of Issyk-Köl

Best for beach time

While Issyk-Köl lake’s north shore sees all the traffic and most of the party vibes, it’s the quiet southern shore where in-the-know visitors go to relax without the crowds. Running westwards from Karakol, more than 200km (124 miles) of lakeshore are dotted with small bays and long stretches of empty coastline perfect for downtime – especially after finishing a hike in the Tian Shan mountains that loom just behind.

Issyk-Köl’s south shore is home to some of Kyrgyzstan’s best glamping yurt camps – trading the rugged high-pasture nomad lifestyle for beachfront property with generous kitchens and a laid-back atmosphere. The biggest cluster is around the village of Ton – Almaluu is one of the originals, set in a pretty apple orchard a little back from the shore, while Elestet is a newcomer positioning itself at the high-end with clifftop views out over the lake. Other good options are at Ak Tengir (near Tosor village) and Feel Nomad (beyond the Ak Sai canyon), both of which are small camps set in quiet locations at the literal end of the road – perfect for a few days of down time.

Walnut forests surround the village of Arslanbob. Kylie Nicholson/Shutterstock

6. Arslanbob

Best for walnuts and wandering

Local legends say it was Arslanbob where Alexander the Greek collected the walnuts that he would carry back to plant in Greece, introducing the tree to the European world. While the science on that claim is a little iffy, what’s not up for debate is that the village is surrounded by the world’s largest walnut forest, upon which much of the area’s commerce and tourism depend. October is the best time to visit, when travelers can join local families in decamping to the forests during the weeks of walnut harvest, sending seemingly endless bags of the nuts piled on the back of any available transport back to the village for collection.

Outside of the autumn, the village is an excellent base for wandering in the forest (good for quiet, reflective strolls outside of the harvest season), day hikes to two local waterfalls, or longer multiday hikes to nearby holy lakes. In winter, CBT Arslanbob organizes a Ski Challenge to promote snowsports within the community, which welcomes tourist participation.

Peak Lenin rising above the Alay Valley. Cyrille Redor/Shutterstock

7. Alay Valley

Best for big views

Some of the best mountain panoramas in this exceedingly mountainous country are found in the southern Alay Valley. Administratively part of Osh oblast, the Alay feels a world away from the big city (in fact, it’s only a couple of mountain passes). The biggest draw is Peak Lenin – one of the world’s "easiest" 7000m (22,966ft) mountains, the 7134m (23,406ft) summit is popular among budding mountaineers and those training for bigger and more technical peaks. Though such heights may be a touch out of reach for ordinary travelers, yurt camps alongside nearby Tulpar Köl's 42 small lakes offer big views of the big peak without all that climbing. For a less technical adventure, head to the north side of the Alay Valley for the Heights of Alay trek, a five-day 100km (62-mile) loop that crosses two big passes from which views of Peak Lenin are unbeatable.

The Manas Ordo complex in the Talas Valley. Emad aljumah/Getty Images

8. Talas

Best for monuments

Tucked into the northwest of Kyrgyzstan and geographically (if not culturally) more Kazakh than Kyrgyz, unassuming modern Talas was the site of one of history’s most important battles. The armies of the Abbasid Caliphate defeated Tang Chinese armies in the Talas Valley in 751, defining the edge of Chinese expansion and the cultural borders of modern Central Asia for hundreds of years. Modern visitors more often travel here to visit a soldier from a different era – the Kyrgyz epic hero Manas, and his 14th-century mausoleum complex Manas Ordo.

Deeper into Talas, the birthplace of a modern Kyrgyz hero also attracts visitors. The author, diplomat and cultural icon Chinghiz Aitmatov was born in the village of Sheker, where a small museums celebrates the oversize impact the writer has had on Kyrgyz literature and culture.

Planning tip: Travelers planning to combine Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan into an overland itinerary can cross from Talas into the Kazakh city of Taraz without doubling back to Bishkek.