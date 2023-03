The man, the myth, the legend – Manas. This Manas-themed complex 12km east of Talas city celebrates the life and death of the great leader. Built in 1995, heralded as the 1000-year anniversary of the Manas epic, a visit is equally worthwhile for a look at the Karakhanid-era mausoleum (reputedly that of the hero himself) or a walk up the large hill behind the museum for views out over the complex and Talas valley.