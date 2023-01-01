Winding 10km up a dirt road off the Kazarman–Chaek highway, brilliant Ak-Köl lake reflecting the surrounding peaks and the village beyond are a real delight. Originally established as a psychiatric ward (the runs of which can be seen on the far lake shore) and later converted to a lead mine (sealed after WWII), the small Russian-style log cabins here are still home to around 15 villagers who use the area as a base from which to graze livestock in the surrounding valleys.

It's possible to use the village as a base for horse rides or trekking, if arrangements are made in Chaek. From here it's one hour to a small waterfall to the east, 2/4 hours on horse/foot to a larger waterfall to the south, and another 4/8 hours over the ridge to Kazarman.