Baizak Baatyr Mausoleum

Kyrgyzstan

On the crest of a small hill north of the highway outside of Chaek, this mausoleum is dedicated to local hero Baizak Baatyr, renowned for his success in tricking an Imperial Chinese delegation into moving the official border between the two countries from near to Jumgal to the far side of modern Naryn oblast.

  • Ak-Köl

    Ak-Köl

    27.29 MILES

    Winding 10km up a dirt road off the Kazarman–Chaek highway, brilliant Ak-Köl lake reflecting the surrounding peaks and the village beyond are a real…

  • Panorama Hill

    Panorama Hill

    5.5 MILES

    Following the rough road past the Tagai Guesthouse, an easy 30 minute walks winds past the local kok boru field and then up this hill with views out over…

  • Jumgal Regional History Museum

    Jumgal Regional History Museum

    6.25 MILES

    One hall dedicated to famous former Jymgal resident Kojomkol, reported to have weighed in at 208kg and more than 2m tall, is interesting for a look at…

  • Yurt-Shaped Мausoleum

    Yurt-Shaped Мausoleum

    27.72 MILES

    Built in 1924, this stylised clay yurt and the wooden pavilion that protect it commemorate one of Kojomkul's friends, and the large inscribed stone (said…

  • Arab Mausoleums

    Arab Mausoleums

    5.79 MILES

    Though little is known about the history of this mausoleum and accompanying prayer hall, the Arabic inscriptions and stylised architecture lead locals to…

  • Kojomkul Museum

    Kojomkul Museum

    28.36 MILES

    This tiny two-room museum holds a collection of Kojomkul's clothing, tools, and a number of media clippings about him. Hours are more suggestion than fact…

  • Kojomkul's Mausoleum

    Kojomkul's Mausoleum

    28.5 MILES

    On a hilltop behind the village school is the final resting place of the legend himself, while at the foot of the hill is a large silver Soviet-era plinth…

