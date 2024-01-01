Yurt-Shaped Мausoleum

Kyrgyzstan

Built in 1924, this stylised clay yurt and the wooden pavilion that protect it commemorate one of Kojomkul's friends, and the large inscribed stone (said to weigh 690kg) outside the gumbaz (tomb) was reputedly placed there by Kojomkul single-handedly. It's just beyond the village on the road to Kyzyl-Oi.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Belogorka Waterfall

    Belogorka Waterfall

    28.9 MILES

    The 60m Belogorka Waterfall is one of the most impressive in the Bishkek area. The surrounding valley is dominated by a sharply pointed spike of mountain…

  • Panorama Hill

    Panorama Hill

    25.19 MILES

    Following the rough road past the Tagai Guesthouse, an easy 30 minute walks winds past the local kok boru field and then up this hill with views out over…

  • Baizak Baatyr Mausoleum

    Baizak Baatyr Mausoleum

    27.72 MILES

    On the crest of a small hill north of the highway outside of Chaek, this mausoleum is dedicated to local hero Baizak Baatyr, renowned for his success in…

  • Jumgal Regional History Museum

    Jumgal Regional History Museum

    25.73 MILES

    One hall dedicated to famous former Jymgal resident Kojomkol, reported to have weighed in at 208kg and more than 2m tall, is interesting for a look at…

  • Arab Mausoleums

    Arab Mausoleums

    22.2 MILES

    Though little is known about the history of this mausoleum and accompanying prayer hall, the Arabic inscriptions and stylised architecture lead locals to…

  • Kojomkul Museum

    Kojomkul Museum

    0.75 MILES

    This tiny two-room museum holds a collection of Kojomkul's clothing, tools, and a number of media clippings about him. Hours are more suggestion than fact…

  • Kojomkul's Mausoleum

    Kojomkul's Mausoleum

    1.01 MILES

    On a hilltop behind the village school is the final resting place of the legend himself, while at the foot of the hill is a large silver Soviet-era plinth…

View more attractions

