Jumgal Regional History Museum

Kyrgyzstan

LoginSave

One hall dedicated to famous former Jymgal resident Kojomkol, reported to have weighed in at 208kg and more than 2m tall, is interesting for a look at artefacts and photos connected to his life, and another dedicated to other famous children of the region adds local flavour for those that can read Russian or Kyrgyz.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ak-Köl

    Ak-Köl

    21.09 MILES

    Winding 10km up a dirt road off the Kazarman–Chaek highway, brilliant Ak-Köl lake reflecting the surrounding peaks and the village beyond are a real…

  • Panorama Hill

    Panorama Hill

    1.09 MILES

    Following the rough road past the Tagai Guesthouse, an easy 30 minute walks winds past the local kok boru field and then up this hill with views out over…

  • Baizak Baatyr Mausoleum

    Baizak Baatyr Mausoleum

    6.25 MILES

    On the crest of a small hill north of the highway outside of Chaek, this mausoleum is dedicated to local hero Baizak Baatyr, renowned for his success in…

  • Yurt-Shaped Мausoleum

    Yurt-Shaped Мausoleum

    25.73 MILES

    Built in 1924, this stylised clay yurt and the wooden pavilion that protect it commemorate one of Kojomkul's friends, and the large inscribed stone (said…

  • Arab Mausoleums

    Arab Mausoleums

    5.05 MILES

    Though little is known about the history of this mausoleum and accompanying prayer hall, the Arabic inscriptions and stylised architecture lead locals to…

  • Kojomkul Museum

    Kojomkul Museum

    26.45 MILES

    This tiny two-room museum holds a collection of Kojomkul's clothing, tools, and a number of media clippings about him. Hours are more suggestion than fact…

  • Kojomkul's Mausoleum

    Kojomkul's Mausoleum

    26.64 MILES

    On a hilltop behind the village school is the final resting place of the legend himself, while at the foot of the hill is a large silver Soviet-era plinth…

View more attractions

Nearby Kyrgyzstan attractions

1. Panorama Hill

1.09 MILES

Following the rough road past the Tagai Guesthouse, an easy 30 minute walks winds past the local kok boru field and then up this hill with views out over…

2. Arab Mausoleums

5.05 MILES

Though little is known about the history of this mausoleum and accompanying prayer hall, the Arabic inscriptions and stylised architecture lead locals to…

3. Baizak Baatyr Mausoleum

6.25 MILES

On the crest of a small hill north of the highway outside of Chaek, this mausoleum is dedicated to local hero Baizak Baatyr, renowned for his success in…

4. Ak-Köl

21.09 MILES

Winding 10km up a dirt road off the Kazarman–Chaek highway, brilliant Ak-Köl lake reflecting the surrounding peaks and the village beyond are a real…

5. Yurt-Shaped Мausoleum

25.73 MILES

Built in 1924, this stylised clay yurt and the wooden pavilion that protect it commemorate one of Kojomkul's friends, and the large inscribed stone (said…

6. Kojomkul Museum

26.45 MILES

This tiny two-room museum holds a collection of Kojomkul's clothing, tools, and a number of media clippings about him. Hours are more suggestion than fact…

7. Kojomkul's Mausoleum

26.64 MILES

On a hilltop behind the village school is the final resting place of the legend himself, while at the foot of the hill is a large silver Soviet-era plinth…