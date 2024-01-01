Following the rough road past the Tagai Guesthouse, an easy 30 minute walks winds past the local kok boru field and then up this hill with views out over Chaek village and the Jumgal Valley. The metal building to the northeast is a run-down sauna complex where locals soak in water from the radon hot spring just beyond (9am-6pm, 50som).
Panorama Hill
Kyrgyzstan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22 MILES
Winding 10km up a dirt road off the Kazarman–Chaek highway, brilliant Ak-Köl lake reflecting the surrounding peaks and the village beyond are a real…
5.5 MILES
On the crest of a small hill north of the highway outside of Chaek, this mausoleum is dedicated to local hero Baizak Baatyr, renowned for his success in…
Jumgal Regional History Museum
1.09 MILES
One hall dedicated to famous former Jymgal resident Kojomkol, reported to have weighed in at 208kg and more than 2m tall, is interesting for a look at…
25.19 MILES
Built in 1924, this stylised clay yurt and the wooden pavilion that protect it commemorate one of Kojomkul's friends, and the large inscribed stone (said…
4.03 MILES
Though little is known about the history of this mausoleum and accompanying prayer hall, the Arabic inscriptions and stylised architecture lead locals to…
25.89 MILES
This tiny two-room museum holds a collection of Kojomkul's clothing, tools, and a number of media clippings about him. Hours are more suggestion than fact…
26.07 MILES
On a hilltop behind the village school is the final resting place of the legend himself, while at the foot of the hill is a large silver Soviet-era plinth…
