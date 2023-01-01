Sary-Chelek Biosphere Reserve

Kyrgyzstan

Sary-Chelek Lake

Shutterstock / Djusha

Though the full Unesco Biosphere Reserve includes seven mountain lakes and numerous rare flora and fauna, the star attraction for most visitors is the massive Sary-Chelek lake itself. Over 2km at its widest and over 7.5km long, the lush shoreline vegetation and dramatic crags facing the lake's accessible south shore make it a favourite local travel destination and it isn't hard to understand why.

From the car park, follow a path uphill beyond the few small buildings to loop around several of the small lakes and several breathtaking high-perspective views of Sary-Chelek lake itself.

