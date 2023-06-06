Shop
Eric Lafforgue
Delightfully green and full of post-Soviet anachronisms, Bishkek (Бишкек) doesn't get anywhere the appreciation it deserves as a cultural hub. Many travelers stick around just long enough to pick up visas for further travels in Central Asia, but dig into the culinary diversions, arts scene or nightlife of Kyrgyzstan's capital city and you may well be surprised by the vibrancy of this gateway to the Tien Shan.
Bishkek
Collections of Kyrgyz embroidery and felt rugs, a splendid variety of paintings, and rotating exhibitions of local and international touring works all…
Bishkek
This modest museum forms a concrete shell around the thatched cottage that was allegedly the birthplace of Mikhail Vasilievich Frunze (1885–1925), for…
Bishkek
Surveyed by a triumphant statue of Айкол Манас (Mighty Manas), Bishkek's nominal centre is architecturally neobrutalist in style but has a photogenic…
Bishkek
Bishkek's most central bazaar has a certain compulsive interest and is an important city landmark. For traditional Kyrgyz clothes, including white…
Bishkek
Originally built as the St Nicholas Cathedral, the steeple was removed and this space converted to an art museum during the Soviet period. The building…
Bishkek
Well-curated irregular exhibitions on a wide variety of themes and a grungy hipster-chic space make this a great stop for art seekers. Go through the gate…
Bishkek
This one-room gallery hosts rotating thematic exhibitions of works primarily by local artists. Much of it is for sale, and there is a handful of applied…
Bishkek
Run by the son of the legend himself, this was once the working studio of Kyrgyz National Artist Gapar Aitiev. It will be of interest to visitors with a…
