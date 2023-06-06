Bishkek

Delightfully green and full of post-Soviet anachronisms, Bishkek (Бишкек) doesn't get anywhere the appreciation it deserves as a cultural hub. Many travelers stick around just long enough to pick up visas for further travels in Central Asia, but dig into the culinary diversions, arts scene or nightlife of Kyrgyzstan's capital city and you may well be surprised by the vibrancy of this gateway to the Tien Shan.

    State Museum of Fine Arts

    Collections of Kyrgyz embroidery and felt rugs, a splendid variety of paintings, and rotating exhibitions of local and international touring works all…

    Frunze House-Museum

    This modest museum forms a concrete shell around the thatched cottage that was allegedly the birthplace of Mikhail Vasilievich Frunze (1885–1925), for…

    Ala-Too Square

    Surveyed by a triumphant statue of Айкол Манас (Mighty Manas), Bishkek's nominal centre is architecturally neobrutalist in style but has a photogenic…

    Osh Bazaar

    Bishkek's most central bazaar has a certain compulsive interest and is an important city landmark. For traditional Kyrgyz clothes, including white…

    Nissa Art Salon

    Originally built as the St Nicholas Cathedral, the steeple was removed and this space converted to an art museum during the Soviet period. The building…

    Art Group 705

    Well-curated irregular exhibitions on a wide variety of themes and a grungy hipster-chic space make this a great stop for art seekers. Go through the gate…

    Gallery M

    This one-room gallery hosts rotating thematic exhibitions of works primarily by local artists. Much of it is for sale, and there is a handful of applied…

    Gapar Aitiev Studio Museum

    Run by the son of the legend himself, this was once the working studio of Kyrgyz National Artist Gapar Aitiev. It will be of interest to visitors with a…

