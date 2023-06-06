Overview

Delightfully green and full of post-Soviet anachronisms, Bishkek (Бишкек) doesn't get anywhere the appreciation it deserves as a cultural hub. Many travelers stick around just long enough to pick up visas for further travels in Central Asia, but dig into the culinary diversions, arts scene or nightlife of Kyrgyzstan's capital city and you may well be surprised by the vibrancy of this gateway to the Tien Shan.