This modest museum forms a concrete shell around the thatched cottage that was allegedly the birthplace of Mikhail Vasilievich Frunze (1885–1925), for whom Bishkek (Pishpek) was renamed as 'Frunze' shortly after his death. There is little information in English, but even without captions many of the photos that depict both Bishkek and the Bolshevik Revolution (as interpreted through the lens of Frunze’s role) will be of interest to visitors.