Retro Design Center Museum
If a traveller comes to Hungary and Szentendre (a beautiful little town), it is worth to see Retro Design Center, a museum about Communism. A time travel into the 70s with 25 cars, among them pink cabriolet Wartburg, rally Moskvitch, hippie furgon, Trabant, Zhighuli etc...with motorcycles and bikes from the Eastern block. We have Polish Market scene, a camping scene, a hippie girl is waiting the visitors in a home of the era. The museum presents a room with typical toys, another room with household appliances, televisions, tape recorders, radios and walls covered with LPs from the 70s. The tourist are guided by English, German and Russian text as well.
Half Day Photo Tour to Szentendre from Budapest
We will start our tour at the HEV (Suburban railway) station at Batthany ter across the Danube from the magnificent Hungarian Parliament building at 9:30am. From there we will take a 40min train ride to Szentendre where will wander the streets of the small town taking in the special atmosphere of this quaint artist enclave.Around 11:30 we will stop for a light lunch at one the unique restaurants and cafes along the Danube. Here we can have a quick look at some of the photos we've taken and offer advice to improve our techniques.After lunch, we will visit a few of the artists workshops to take a peek and capture them making their special pieces.At around 2PM we will head back to then train station to catch the rain back to Budapest, while on the way we can again share our favorite photos with each other and offer friendly advice.