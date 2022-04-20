Cortina d’Ampezzo

Overview

The Italian supermodel of ski resorts, Cortina d'Ampezzo is icy, pricey and undeniably beautiful. The town's stone church spires and pleasant cascading piazzas are framed by magnificent mountains. It doubles as a slightly less glamorous but still stunning summertime base for hiking, biking and rock climbing.

