Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Brač is famous for two things: its radiant white stone, used to build Diocletian’s Palace in Split (and, depending on whom you believe, the White House in Washington) and Zlatni Rat, the pebbly beach at Bol that extends languidly into the Adriatic and adorns 90% of Croatia’s tourism posters.
Bol
Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…
Brač Island
Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…
Brač Island
At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…
Brač Island
Built in the 18th century, this elegant triple-naved baroque church and its 35m-high bell tower dominate the historic harbour at the heart of Supetar…
Brač Island
An unexpected highlight of Supetar is its fascinating cemetery, full of striking sculptural monuments. Grandest of all is the over-the-top Petrinović…
Branislav Dešković Art Gallery
Bol
Housed in a Renaissance-baroque town house right on the seafront, this excellent gallery displays paintings and sculptures by 20th-century Croatian…
Bol
It takes about an hour to hike to this strange cave from Murvica, 5km west of Bol, where an extremely unusual set of reliefs decorates the walls. Believed…
Bol
Positioned at the end of a pretty pebbly beach, this monastery was founded in 1475, but it's far from the oldest structure on the site; the little chapel…
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Brač Island with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Western Balkans $29.99
Croatia $26.99
Pocket Dubrovnik & the Dalmatian Coast $13.99