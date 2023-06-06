Brač Island

Scenic bay with rocky beaches nearby Milna on the south-west coast of Brac island in Croatia

Overview

Brač is famous for two things: its radiant white stone, used to build Diocletian’s Palace in Split (and, depending on whom you believe, the White House in Washington) and Zlatni Rat, the pebbly beach at Bol that extends languidly into the Adriatic and adorns 90% of Croatia’s tourism posters.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    Bol

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • Pustinja Blaca hermitage on the rock.

    Blaca Hermitage

    Brač Island

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • Vidova Gora

    Vidova Gora

    Brač Island

    At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…

  • Church of the Annunciation

    Church of the Annunciation

    Brač Island

    Built in the 18th century, this elegant triple-naved baroque church and its 35m-high bell tower dominate the historic harbour at the heart of Supetar…

  • Supetar Cemetery

    Supetar Cemetery

    Brač Island

    An unexpected highlight of Supetar is its fascinating cemetery, full of striking sculptural monuments. Grandest of all is the over-the-top Petrinović…

  • Branislav Dešković Art Gallery

    Branislav Dešković Art Gallery

    Bol

    Housed in a Renaissance-baroque town house right on the seafront, this excellent gallery displays paintings and sculptures by 20th-century Croatian…

  • Dragon’s Cave

    Dragon’s Cave

    Bol

    It takes about an hour to hike to this strange cave from Murvica, 5km west of Bol, where an extremely unusual set of reliefs decorates the walls. Believed…

  • Dominican Monastery

    Dominican Monastery

    Bol

    Positioned at the end of a pretty pebbly beach, this monastery was founded in 1475, but it's far from the oldest structure on the site; the little chapel…

Articles

Latest stories from Brač Island

Povlja town, Brac, Dalmatia, Croatia, Europe

Wildlife & Nature

Brač is Croatia’s Mediterranean island escape

Jul 1, 2021 • 5 min read

