Supetar Cemetery

An unexpected highlight of Supetar is its fascinating cemetery, full of striking sculptural monuments. Grandest of all is the over-the-top Petrinović family mausoleum. Built from white Brač stone between 1924 and 1927, it has a cluster of five Byzantine-style domes, an ornate bronze door and a fine carved relief in the style of the Vienna Secession. A striking crucifix is visible if you peer through the keyhole.

Just outside the main entrance are the ruins of a 6th-century Roman villa rustica (country house).