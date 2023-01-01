Church of the Annunciation

Built in the 18th century, this elegant triple-naved baroque church and its 35m-high bell tower dominate the historic harbour at the heart of Supetar. Inside, its ornate marble altars are offset by a soothing palette of pale greens and lemons. Set into the pavement to the left of the church is a Roman mosaic that once decorated the floor of an early basilica dedicated to St Peter, from which the town takes its name.

Overlooking the mosaic is a statue of St Teresa of Calcutta (aka Mother Teresa) that was unveiled in 2002 by American actor Martin Sheen, who was filming in Brač at the time.