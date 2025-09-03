In my years of organizing trips for people with different interests, I've learned that it’s incredibly difficult to get someone to go somewhere if they’re not genuinely interested in the destination. They might be persuaded eventually, but they’ll hate every minute, and it won’t be fun for anyone. I could never bring certain friends to, say, Glastonbury: they might love music and live gigs, but portable toilets, sleeping in tents and trekking miles between sets? Not their vibe at all. And they’ll make sure you know it.

Then there are those who can’t sit still and would be absolutely miserable on a beach trip, or those who love to unwind and would view an activity-packed itinerary as pure punishment.

Obviously, people can be persuaded to step outside their comfort zone and be pleasantly surprised – and a good bit of the time you might even push for this. Rarely does anyone have much to lose. But when precious vacation days are limited and you want to guarantee a good time, it’s worth playing to the traveler's strengths. Here are seven trips perfectly tailored to seven distinct travel personalities.

Left: Tsukiji Market in Tokyo. Right: Yoshidayama dai-chaka shrine in Kyoto. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet (2)

1. The planner: 10-day Golden Route in Japan

The person who has spreadsheets for everything and sleeps better when plans are scheduled months in advance.

Japan is a planner’s paradise. Trains arrive to the second, everything opens and closes exactly when advertised, and this personality type will thrive in the respectful order to daily life here. The classic 10-day Golden Route hits Japan’s highlights with clockwork precision, running from Tokyo’s subway system and world-class restaurants to meticulously maintained bamboo groves and temples in Kyoto. Then it’s on to Nara's deer-filled parks and Osaka's legendary food scene before ending in Hiroshima's moving peace memorials and Miyajima’s floating shrine.

The Japan Rail Pass handles seamless bullet train connections, and everything can be booked months ahead. Japanese culture rewards preparation. Imagine how excited your planner will be when researching basic etiquette, like how to use chopsticks correctly or the polite way to queue so they can blend in with locals.

Left: Sa Calatrava in Palma de Mallorca. Felipe Santibañez for Lonely Planet Right: Episcopal Palace of Mallorca on the Almudaina wall. tolobalaguer.com/Shutterstock

2. The people pleaser: Palma de Mallorca solo

The person who always says yes, then panics, and who prioritizes other people’s wants and needs at their own expense.

People pleasers need a break from themselves – wandering at their own pace without accommodating anyone else, sidling up to a cafe without checking their companions' food preferences, sleeping in or staying out based on how they alone feel. Palma de Mallorca is ideal for this type of trip. The relaxed Balearic island pace and late-night dining culture mean that plans can change at the last minute without upsetting anyone. Travelers can shed their nervous energy with an early-morning cortado and ensaïmada (a sweet bread) at Ca’n Joan de s’Aigo, then wander the Sa Calatrava quarter’s medieval alleys and the trendy sea-facing neighborhood of Santa Caterina. Later they can ring the bell at Santa Clara Convent to buy the nuns’ famous lemon biscuits before visiting the city's staggering Gothic cathedral and grazing their way around Mercat de l’Olivar. When a change of pace is required, the vintage wooden train to Sóller takes a scenic 27km (16-mile) journey through citrus orchards and the dramatic Tramuntana mountains.

The beauty of Mallorca – or indeed Spain generally – for the people pleaser is complete flexibility. Restaurants welcome solo diners, meals run late, and the Spanish siesta culture allows them to rest without feeling guilty.

Left: St James Square in Brno. MoLarjung/Shutterstock Right: New Town Hall in Leipzig. trabantos/Shutterstock

3. The early adopter: Europe's overlooked destinations

The person who loves anything that no one has heard of and needs to try it first.

These trailblazers don't want to follow the crowd so send them to a destination that's often overlooked by tourists. Direct them to Brno instead of Prague for underground bars, Bauhaus architecture and a culture-packed calendar of events year-round; or Dinant instead of Bruges for medieval streets, Gothic architecture, and canal rides without the throngs. They might be tempted by Leipzig over Berlin, where they can enjoy bar-strewn neighborhoods, quirky galleries, independent boutiques and crumbling foundries repurposed as creative centers. Cádiz is another good pick and a great alternative to Seville; it's Europe’s oldest city and one of Spain's coolest coastal destinations, with Phoenician roots and stunning Atlantic beaches.

Each destination offers world-class sights without queues, plus your pioneer traveler will have plenty of bragging rights: "Oh, have you not been to Brno yet?" And it's cool mixed with convenience because the infrastructure of each of these cities matches that of major capitals in terms of airports, rail connections and excellent hotels.

Left: Lake Waikaremoana in Te Urewera National Park. Jiri Foltyn/Shutterstock Right: Rakiura track in Stewart Island/Rakiura. Jinhee Jung/Shutterstock

4. The energetic explorer: New Zealand

The person who can't sit still, who's always dreaming up their next adventure and who has a seemingly limitless supply of energy.

New Zealand’s Great Walks are the country’s most iconic multiday hikes, showcasing everything from volcanic plateaus to golden beaches in 11 routes across Aotearoa (New Zealand’s Māori language name). These backcountry treks last three to five days, with hikers staying in mountain huts equipped with shared bunks and kitchens – just the thing for adventure lovers who want to push their minds and bodies. The newest addition is the 61km (38-mile) Hump Ridge Track through Fiordland’s wilderness, where they’ll walk sandy beaches and limestone formations before trekking through forests with views across to Stewart Island/Rakiura. Highlights include crossing the southern hemisphere’s longest viaduct and swimming with wild Hector’s dolphins at the ghost town of Port Craig.

Booking requires strategy because spots sell out within minutes when they open in May. But that’s half the appeal for someone who loves a challenge and sees planning, physical demands and remote treks as fun.

Left: The Marginal Way in Ogunquit. Oleg Albinsky/Getty Images Right: Perkins Cove in Ogunquit. haveseen/Shutterstock

5. The sleep-obsessed introvert: southern Maine

The person who has to get eight hours a night, no matter what, and who's energized by solitude and needs a calm environment to fully decompress and recharge their batteries.

Maine’s windswept southern coast provides a quiet break away from the crowds. Book them somewhere like Cliff House in Ogunquit, perched dramatically above coastal cliffs with floor-to-ceiling windows framing sea views toward Cape Neddick. They’ll wake to waves instead of traffic, spend days walking the paved Marginal Way coastal path or simply sitting with a book on their balcony. They can explore charming Kennebunk at their own pace, feast on legendary lobster rolls from no-nonsense shacks like Footbridge Lobster and enjoy long breaks in plush hotel bathrobes.

Visiting Maine's coastal towns during the offseason means they can curl up by fireplaces and interact with locals who’ll chat if they want but respect their need for solitude too. No pressure to be on here or worry about crowds to navigate.

Left: Pokoniji Dol Beach in Hvar. Stefano Zaccaria/Shutterstock Right: Old town of Hvar. Plam Petrov/Shutterstock

6. The social butterfly: island-hopping in Croatia

The person who makes lifelong pals in nightclub bathrooms and thrives on human connection.

Croatia’s laid-back island culture creates perfect conditions for people who love to chat. Treat your little life of the party to an island-hopping adventure using Krilo or Jadrolinija ferries. They'll share boats, beaches and sunset drinks with fellow travelers from around the world; every ferry ride is a chance to swap stories, and every beach on the itinerary will naturally become a social hub. Try the classic Dalmatian coast route, starting in Split and linking Brač, Hvar, Korčula and Mljet, before ending in Dubrovnik (or the other way around, starting in Dubrovnik and ending in Split).

Time visits around local festivals like the Hideout Festival in Pag in July, Sonus in August or the Korčula Sword Dance Festival in September.

Left: Playa Santa Teresa. Andria Patino/Lonely Planet Right: Puntarenas in Santa Teresa. Juan Jose Jacinto/Shutterstock

7. The wellness devotee: Costa Rica

The person who prioritizes nutrition, exercise and sleep on soul-soothing breaks where everything is taken care of for them.

Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula is one of five global Blue Zones, where locals are said to live longer due to plant-based diets and a strong connection to nature. Your wellness disciple craves programs that nurture the mind and body, and they will be in their element at the beachfront Nantipa in Santa Teresa, where Blue Wellness journeys include turtle hatchery volunteering and superfood spa treatments. At Tabacón, they'll soak in naturally heated thermal pools beneath Volcán Arenal. Or for a serious reset, The Retreat sits atop a quartz mountain – its personalized wellness programs span detox to burnout recovery, with ayurvedic massage and crystal-infused treatments.

Whether they choose volcanic mud baths, forest bathing at Rio Perdido or craniosacral therapy, Costa Rica's retreats have a package that suits. It's the ideal destination for someone who wants time and space to reset.