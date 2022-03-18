Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…
Brač Island
Brač is famous for two things: its radiant white stone, used to build Diocletian’s Palace in Split (and, depending on whom you believe, the White House in Washington) and Zlatni Rat, the pebbly beach at Bol that extends languidly into the Adriatic and adorns 90% of Croatia’s tourism posters.
It’s the largest island in central Dalmatia, with several towns and villages, and a dramatic landscape of steep cliffs, inky waters and pine forests. The interior is scattered with piles of rocks – the result of the back-breaking labour of women who, over hundreds of years, gathered the rocks to clear land for vineyards and orchards. The tough living conditions meant that, over time, a lot of people moved to the mainland for work, leaving the interior almost deserted.
The two main centres, Supetar and Bol, are quite different: Supetar is pleasant if unassuming, while Bol revels in its more exclusive appeal.
Explore Brač Island
- Zlatni Rat
- Blaca Hermitage
Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…
- VVidova Gora
At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…
- SSupetar Cemetery
An unexpected highlight of Supetar is its fascinating cemetery, full of striking sculptural monuments. Grandest of all is the over-the-top Petrinović…
- BBranislav Dešković Art Gallery
Housed in a Renaissance-baroque town house right on the seafront, this excellent gallery displays paintings and sculptures by 20th-century Croatian…
- DDragon’s Cave
It takes about an hour to hike to this strange cave from Murvica, 5km west of Bol, where an extremely unusual set of reliefs decorates the walls. Believed…
- SStina
This local winery operates a slick, modern tasting room in the First Dalmatian Wine Co-op warehouse (built in 1903), right on the waterfront. Call in at…
- IIsland of Brač Museum
Brač Museum is housed in the Kaštil Radojković, a fortification built during the Venetian-Turkish wars that incorporates part of an ancient Illyrian wall…
- CChurch of the Annunciation
Built in the 18th century, this elegant triple-naved baroque church and its 35m-high bell tower dominate the historic harbour at the heart of Supetar…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Brač Island.
See
Zlatni Rat
See
Blaca Hermitage
See
Vidova Gora
See
Supetar Cemetery
See
Branislav Dešković Art Gallery
See
Dragon’s Cave
See
Stina
See
Island of Brač Museum
See
Church of the Annunciation
Guidebooks
Learn more about Brač Island
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.