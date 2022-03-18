Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brač Island

Brač is famous for two things: its radiant white stone, used to build Diocletian’s Palace in Split (and, depending on whom you believe, the White House in Washington) and Zlatni Rat, the pebbly beach at Bol that extends languidly into the Adriatic and adorns 90% of Croatia’s tourism posters.

It’s the largest island in central Dalmatia, with several towns and villages, and a dramatic landscape of steep cliffs, inky waters and pine forests. The interior is scattered with piles of rocks – the result of the back-breaking labour of women who, over hundreds of years, gathered the rocks to clear land for vineyards and orchards. The tough living conditions meant that, over time, a lot of people moved to the mainland for work, leaving the interior almost deserted.

The two main centres, Supetar and Bol, are quite different: Supetar is pleasant if unassuming, while Bol revels in its more exclusive appeal.

Explore Brač Island

  • Zlatni Rat

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • Blaca Hermitage

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • V

    Vidova Gora

    At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…

  • S

    Supetar Cemetery

    An unexpected highlight of Supetar is its fascinating cemetery, full of striking sculptural monuments. Grandest of all is the over-the-top Petrinović…

  • B

    Branislav Dešković Art Gallery

    Housed in a Renaissance-baroque town house right on the seafront, this excellent gallery displays paintings and sculptures by 20th-century Croatian…

  • D

    Dragon’s Cave

    It takes about an hour to hike to this strange cave from Murvica, 5km west of Bol, where an extremely unusual set of reliefs decorates the walls. Believed…

  • S

    Stina

    This local winery operates a slick, modern tasting room in the First Dalmatian Wine Co-op warehouse (built in 1903), right on the waterfront. Call in at…

  • I

    Island of Brač Museum

    Brač Museum is housed in the Kaštil Radojković, a fortification built during the Venetian-Turkish wars that incorporates part of an ancient Illyrian wall…

  • C

    Church of the Annunciation

    Built in the 18th century, this elegant triple-naved baroque church and its 35m-high bell tower dominate the historic harbour at the heart of Supetar…

