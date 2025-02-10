Berlin’s aura of cool is undebatable. From Kreuzberg’s art-splashed streets to the techno beats pumping from its all-night clubs, the German capital has a slightly chaotic veneer that Europe’s other iconic cities lack. And if David Bowie chooses to call your city home for a few years too, you’re clearly inspirational.

But just over an hour south of Berlin, something special is happening.

Bludgeoned by Allied bombs in WWII then shut behind the Iron Curtain of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) until 1989, the Saxon city of Leipzig was a once glorious center of music, knowledge and industry shaken by a turbulent 20th century. But in the 35 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, Leipzig has healed those scars and transformed itself into a vibrant cultural hub. With its bar-strewn neighborhoods, quirky galleries, architectural splendor, independent boutiques and crumbling foundries repurposed as creative centers, no wonder they’re giving this place gaudy nicknames like "HypeZig" and, fittingly, "New Berlin."

What’s the buzz all about? Here’s a closer look:

Left: Leipzig's wide streets are lined with shops, museums, cafes and covered arcades and galleries. Oleg Senkov/Shutterstock Right: And pleasant for strolling year-round. Oleg Senkov/Shutterstock

Why visit Leipzig now?

Like its fellow Saxon cities Dresden and Chemnitz, Leipzig’s days under the yoke of the GDR are long in the rear-view mirror and the city’s vitality is noticeable, with lively neighborhoods, unique museums and a packed calendar of events and festivals all year round.

In 2025, Leipzig celebrates 500 years of famous local restaurant Auerbach’s Keller, there will be 150 musical events in June for the Leipzig Bachfest and late November sees the return of the city’s 300-stall strong Christmas market – a tradition that’s been going since 1458.

The New Town Hall is one of Leipzig's most impressive buildings. Oleg Senkov/Shutterstock

Leipzig’s best experiences

See some magnificent architecture

Similar to ornate neighbor Dresden, Leipzig’s array of towers and spires are visible on approach to the city and are even prettier up close. Start in the central Marktplatz where the Baroque tower of the Old City Hall is an ornate Renaissance delight, completed in the 16th century and now home to the Stadtgeschichtliches Museum (Museum of City History). Just south of this is the 13th-century Thomaskirche (St Thomas Church), where Martin Luther once preached and Johann Sebastian Bach was the Director of Music. Jumping forward a few centuries, the New Town Hall – built in 1905 – is arguably Leipzig’s most impressive building and is topped off by its bulbous tower, Germany’s tallest town hall tower.

Leipzig’s most striking slice of architecture sits just outside the city center, however. Flanked by sombre oak trees and a shimmering reflecting pool, the Völkerschlachtdenkmal (Monument to the Battle of the Nations) is a striking and grandiose art nouveau tribute to those who died in the Battle of Leipzig in 1813, the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars.

Left: The former cotton mill, Spinnerei, is a culture hub, with multiple galleries, shops, restaurants, artists' studios, regular markets and an art-house cinema. Sebastian Willnow/Getty Images Right: The iconic "Spoon Family" sign overlooks a lively beer garden and cultural space. Waltraud Grubitzsch/Getty Images

Find art in unusual places

One way Leipzig’s cool factor has been upped is through its repurposing of decaying industrial sites into creative space.

Out on the city’s west side, Spinnerei was once Europe’s biggest cotton mill and has been transformed into a mazy cultural center that’s home to over 100 artists, where the art is made as well as displayed. Nearby in Lindenau, Tapetenwerk is a former wallpaper factory that’s an effortlessly chic low-key host for exhibitions and festivals showcasing art, photography and design (often accompanied by music, beer and street food, too).

Video, visual arts and immersive exhibitions are wonderfully displayed inside the cavernous bosom of Kunstkraftwerk, a turn-of-the-century power plant. Works by better known artists, such as Caspar David Friedrich and Claude Monet, are found at the Museum der Bildenden Künste (Museum of Fine Arts), a large glassy cube hosting 15 galleries including a section showcasing local artists from Leipzig. At night, head to Karl-Liebknecht-Straße where the iconic "Spoon Family" sign, a beloved remnant of Leipzig's GDR past and former delicatessen factory, now illuminates a lively beer garden and cultural space, hosting flea markets and outdoor cinema events.

Hit some neighborhood bars and bistros

Leipzig lets its hair down as much as Berlin these days, and its neighborhoods are blessed with a plethora of fine spots for winding down every evening.

Just south of the traditional center is Zentrum-Süd, where there’s a wonderful buzz on Café Puschkin’s breezy terrace, especially on warm summer evenings. And this handsome neighborhood is studded with a wide variety of food options too, from hearty German cuisine and crisp lagers at the 19th-century Bayerischer Bahnhof to quality ramen that won’t break the bank at Ramen1974.

Though it's out and around graffiti-splattered Karl-Heine-Straße in übercool Plagwitz where the most fun is found. Sip on cocktails at low-key Liqwe, sample hoppy pale ales at Kokille or pair fine wines with aged cheese and cold cuts at Le Petit Franz.

Left: St Nicholas Church was the focal point of peaceful demonstrations against the GDR. Shutterstock Right: Inside the church is pretty in pink. frantic00/Shutterstock

Delve into life in the GDR

Leipzig has one of the more interesting past lives as part of the GDR, better known as the Soviet puppet state of East Germany.

Start at N'OSTALGIE Museum, which holds a vast collection of objects from toys to furniture and acts as a window into everyday life for those living in the GDR. The Zeitgeschichtliches Forum (Forum of Contemporary History) offers similar insights, with a polished permanent exhibition. On a more sinister level, the Stasi Museum is inside the “Round Corner” building, Leipzig’s former Ministry for State Security (Stasi) HQ. East Germany's infamous secret service spied on its citizens, and this museum showcases some of the disturbing methods they used, including surveillance cameras, confiscated personal letters and forged stamps.

Finish on a hopeful note at the Gothic Nikolaikirche (St Nicholas Church), where the peaceful political protests – known as the "Monday demonstrations" – against the GDR in the 1980s first began and eventually lead to the fall of the Berlin Wall and German Reunification.

Wander the city’s green spaces

Leipzig was one of the earliest medieval cities to ditch its walled fortifications, which it then turned into a lush garden encircling the city called the Promenadenring. The 20th century’s thirst for cars meant significant parts were removed for roads but some lovely sections still remain. In particular, the pond just south of the train station is a nice place to relax, with swans and herons among the wildlife you might see.

The Palmengarten on the city’s west side is a fine Victorian park, with stone bridges, serpentine trails, a charming pond and a 19th-century cast-iron pavilion. Clara-Zetkin-Park – named after the famous women’s rights activist – is a livelier but no less pretty option that’s home to a cafe, lake, bandstand for summer concerts and a gregarious beer garden.

For further outdoor adventures, consider taking a motorboat tour of Leipzig’s winding canals.

Leipzig's historic heart is a great area to base yourself, home to heritage hotels, great restaurants and bars, iconic landmarks and popular meeting spots like Market Square (pictured). Oleg Senkov/Shutterstock

Where to stay in Leipzig

Leipzig is mercifully walkable and hotel options are easy to reach on foot, though the well-connected transit networks – four S-Bahn and 15 tram lines – make navigating the city simple.

Hotel Fregehaus is a rustic mango-yellow bolthole in Leipzig’s historic heart that won’t burn a huge hole in your wallet and its mix of chic and antique is both quirky and alluring. If you really want to push the boat out for a special occasion then the palatial Hotel Fürstenhof – dating back to the 18th century – is worth a look. And sitting just north of the Fürstenhof on Gerberstraße, the Westin is a quality all-rounder, offering sturdy comfort that’s just a short stroll from the train station.

If a stylish neighborhood Airbnb is something you’d consider, then see what’s available in vibrant areas like Südvorstadt or Plagwitz.

How to pair a visit to Berlin with a trip to Leipzig

Train travel is the quickest way to pair up a Berlin and Leipzig twin trip. From the grand glassy confines of Berlin Hauptbahnhof, the enormous Leipzig Hauptbahnhof (Europe’s largest station by area) is just a 1¼-hour ride on the sleek white ICE500 trains. Tickets are easy to purchase with Deutsche Bahn, either online or through the app, and should cost around €40 (US$41) for a return or €20 (US$21) each way. Book in advance though, as these ticket prices can creep past the €50 (US$52) mark and beyond if you leave it too late.

For budget-conscious travelers, making the journey by coach is much cheaper albeit slower. Flixbus offers return journeys from Berlin Central Bus Station to Leipzig Hauptbahnhof for around €15 (US$15.47), which take between 2 and 2½ hours.