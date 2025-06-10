Lederhosen, liter-large steins of lager and an unsurpassed atmosphere of merriment make Oktoberfest in Munich one of the world’s most famous events.

Yet you don’t need to book a trip to Bavaria to get in on the fun. Thanks to past waves of immigrants from Germany and their descendants, some of the most ardent Oktoberfest events take place in small towns across the USA. In these delightful, German-inflected burgs, Old World customs live on through traditional costumes and architecture, music and culture – and, of course, first-class beer and wurst.

Advertisement

As you gear up to party this fall, consider heading to these six towns that celebrate German culture all over the US.

The Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth, Michigan. ehrlif/Shutterstock

1. Frankenmuth, Michigan

2025 details: Frankenmuth Oktoberfest, September 18–21

Why Frankenmuth? Some 75 miles north of Detroit, Frankenmuth, Michigan – affectionately dubbed “the Muth” by locals – hosts two serious German-inspired festivals: a summer music festival in August, and an Oktoberfest (which actually takes place in September). Continuing the festive vibe all year long is the 45-acre Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, said to be the world’s largest Christmas store. As the fall temperatures sink, head to Zehnder’s Splash Village’s enormous 50,000-sq-ft indoor water park, a popular family destination.

Downtown Leavenworth, Washington in summer. Bjorn Bakstad/Getty Images

2. Leavenworth, Washington

2025 details: Leavenworth Oktoberfest, weekends between October 3–18

Advertisement

Why Leavenworth? The town of Leavenworth, Washington (population 2400) feels like an alternative universe dreamed up by the Brothers Grimm. In the 1960s, this former lumber town underwent a total Bavarian makeover to restore its crumbling fortunes – and it worked. With half-timbered houses lining the streets and mountains rising in the background, the town looks more like a filming location for The Sound of Music (admittedly set in Austria, but you get the picture) than a locale in the Pacific Northwest. Linderhof Inn is a cozy Bavarian-style B&B, and you’ll find spaetzle and accordions galore at the lively Andreas Keller Restaurant.

Traditional German-style maypoles flutter on a street in Amana, Iowa. EWY Media/Shutterstock

3. Amana Colonies, Iowa

2025 details: 60th Oktoberfest, October 3–5

Why the Amana Colonies? Just northwest of Iowa City, this string of seven Iowa villages lie along a fun-to-drive 17-mile loop. Amana, East Amana, West Amana, South Amana, High Amana, Middle Amana and Homestead were settled by German “Inspirationists,” a religious group that had been persecuted in Germany in the years before the American Civil War. (Unlike the Amish or Mennonite traditions, these communities embraced modern technology – and even generated a successful refrigerator business that grew into the Amana Corporation, today owned by Whirlpool.) Aside from learning about local culture at a half-dozen museums, including the insightful Amana Heritage Society Museum, it’s worth coming here for authentically wonderful German meals and a mug of local Millstream wheat beer. Zuber’s Homestead Hotel is a good value B&B that occupies a late-19th-century building in Homestead.

Vineyards near Hermann, Missouri. German immigrants settled in the region thanks to its Rhine-like climate. LanaG/Shutterstock

4. Hermann, Missouri

2025 details: Oktoberfest Hermann, every weekend in October

Why Hermann? Perched above the Missouri River between Kansas City and St Louis, the site of Hermann was handpicked by German immigrants for its Rhine-like setting and climate. And like the Rhine, this region is known for wines: Hermann’s was one of the first designated American Viticultural Areas. This lovely town – one of the best reasons to take scenic Hwy 50 instead of I-70 across the “Show Me State” – has plenty of B&B options (we love Hermann Hill), and is home to the oldest operating tavern west of the Mississippi.

A traditional German Christmas pyramid is a major part of holiday celebrations in Fredericksburg, Texas. Steve Heap/Shutterstock

5. Fredericksburg, Texas

2025 details: Oktoberfest, October 3–5

Why Fredericksburg? Settled in 1870 by (you guessed it) German immigrants, Fredericksburg is a wonderfully dainty and rewarding destination right between Austin and San Antonio, in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Today, visitors can shop in boutiques that occupy historic Victorian townhouses; take in the area’s myriad wineries along the popular Fredericksburg Wine Rd 290; and grab a bite to eat at the Old German Bakery, which serves up standbys like schnitzel and bratwurst. The Pioneer Museum provides an excellent overview of the lifestyle of the early settlers – which continues to inform the town’s vibe today.

Helen Square in Helen, Georgia. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

6. Helen, Georgia

2025 details: 55th annual Oktoberfest Helen, September 4 – November 2

Why Helen? Like Leavenworth, the town of Helen in the mountains of north Georgia reinvented itself as a Bavarian-style village as a revitalization strategy. In 1969, local businesses and carpenters, together with a local artist with German roots, got to work transforming this former mill town into the picturesque destination that today draws some 1.5 million visitors annually. And what's not to love about Helen’s picturesque downtown? (It looks even better after a stein or two of Dunkelweizen, Doppelbock or Pils.) The region is also where Georgia’s best wines are produced, including German-style Rieslings and Gewürtztraminers.