Welcome to St Louis
Top experiences in St Louis
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
St Louis activities
Laura Plantation Tour
Make your own way to Laura Plantation, located an easy 1-hour drive from New Orleans and the French Quarter. Located on Great River Road in the heart of New Orleans plantation country on the banks of the Mississippi River, Laura Plantation provides a window into the Creole culture that thrived in Louisiana for more than 200 years. Your admission ticket to the plantation includes a 70-minute guided tour that details four generations of the Creole family that owned this plantation. Follow your knowledgeable guide on a tour of the 24,000-square-foot (7,315-square-meter) main house, as well as the slave quarters, three gardens and sugar fields.Throughout the tour you learn about the family who owned the plantation, which was founded in 1804 by Guillaume Duparc, a French veteran of the American Revolution. A rich trove of family history is known, thanks to extensive documentation about the plantation discovered in the French National Archive in addition to the handwritten memoir of the last family member to own the plantation, Laura Locoul. Her book, Memories of the Old Plantation Home, was penned in 1936 in St Louis, Missouri, and is the basis for much of the tour. Laura Plantation is one of only a handful of plantation complexes that have survived so intact. Due to its historical importance, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail. After your visit, you can continue on your own to explore neighboring plantations with a different cultural influence as well as try some tasty Creole cuisine at nearby restaurants.
Food Tour of the St Louis Delmar Loop
Visitors to Saint Louis, as well as Saint Louis natives, will enjoy this unparalleled chance to visit top Delmar Loop restaurants (subject to change and availability). Our enthusiastic and knowledgeable tour guides will not only shepherd our patrons to the restaurants, they’ll offer a variety of historical, architectural and cultural information as we walk through one of Saint Louis’ most eclectic neighborhood. While guests won’t have a chance to stop at all of the amenities along the way, we’ll tip you to the best of the neighborhood, which we invite you to stay and visit, post-tour. Bring comfy shoes, an appetite and your curiosity, as all will be tested and satisfied as we offer you a unique view of Saint Louis’ most colorful neighborhood.
St Louis Food Tour: The Dish
Meet your guide and small-group of fellow foodies in the Central West End to start your walking and tasting tour. After introductions, stroll to your first destination while your expert guide fills you in on the history of the neighborhood. Throughout the 3-hour tour, you get a taste of the newer hot spots and venerable old-timers. Expect to walk about 1.5 miles (2 km) at a leisurely pace, stopping plenty to see points of architectural and cultural interest. Throughout your tour, sample enough tasty dishes to make up a meal. Your local guide gives you the inside scoop on restaurants, cafes, galleries and nightlife venues, providing both local residents and out-of-town visitors fodder for their next meal. You might kick off the tour with a stop at a renowned Welsh pub established in the mid-1900s, when the area was known as Gaslight Square. After sampling hearty pub fare, head to a cafe that serves up dishes made with produce grown in a large urban farm across the street. Then pop into an acclaimed new pizza joint that serves delicious deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas. You also visit one of the city’s best Italian restaurants to taste fine Italian cuisine. For a taste of dessert, stop over at a chocolatier that makes a variety of mouthwatering chocolate treats. At the end of your 3-hour food and walking tour in the Central West End, say farewell to your guide and stay on your own to further explore the neighborhood or make your way to your next destination.Please note: This itinerary is intended to give you an idea of places you may visit during your tour, however exact venues and tastings can change due to availability.
Zip Line Canopy Tour in St Louis
The 10-line adventure zip line course is designed to provide excitement and fun for thrill seekers of all ages and abilities. Built utilizing the highest industry standards in safety and performance, lines range from 100 to 1,100 ft. and follow the natural contours of a nearby scenic ridge outside of South St. Louis, only 30 minutes from downtown and 20 minutes from West and South County. After arriving at the park for a brief safety orientation and harnessing, the tour begins with a fun ride to the top of the ridge in 6-seater side-by-side dune buggies where you will start your zipline tour with a “baby” zip and progress to longer and faster lines. Line # 9, the super-zip, is more than 1,100 ft long and reaches speeds of 40-50 mph! Trained guides will help you safely soar through the trees in harnesses on steel cables from platform to platform. After 1-2 hours, depending on the size of your group, you will finish the adventure back at the main facility where you can rest and relax on comfortable picnic tables next to a gently flowing natural spring.
Private Arrival Transfer: Saint Louis (STL)
When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from the Lambert-Saint Louis International Airport to your chosen destination, you will need to advise your flight details and your destination details to complete your reservation. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Upon arrival at Lambert-Saint Louis International Airport (STL), you'll be met by your professional driver. Once you’re settled comfortably in your spacious private sedan, with room for up to three passengers, you’ll be driven straight to your downtown Saint Louis, Fenton, Eureka or Maryland Heights accommodation.Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan.
Private Departure Transfer: Saint Louis (STL)
You will need to advise your pickup location, flight details and the time you wish to be picked up in order to complete your reservation. Your transfer purchase will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver (includes your provider's contact information) -- it's that easy!When your stay in Saint Louis is over, you’ll be met at your hotel by a professional driver and driven in a comfortable private sedan for up to three passengers to the Lambert-Saint Louis International Airport (STL). This airport transportation service operates from downtown Saint Louis, Fenton, Eureka or Maryland Heights.Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan.