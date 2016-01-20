Welcome to Leipzig
To this day, one of the world's top classical bands (the Gewandhausorchester) and oldest and finest boys' choirs (the 800-year-old Thomanerchor) continue to delight audiences. When it comes to art, the neo-realistic New Leipzig School has stirred up the international art world with such protagonists as Neo Rauch and Tilo Baumgärtel for well over 10 years.
Leipzig became known as the Stadt der Helden (City of Heroes) for its leading role in the 1989 ‘Peaceful Revolution’, when its residents organised protests against the communist regime in May of that year; by October, hundreds of thousands were taking to the streets and a few years later, the Cold War was history.
Don't hurry your visit here: while you can easily do the sights in a day or two, to really experience the place stay for longer and acquaint yourself with Leipzig's less obvious areas: drink beer on the Karli, go antique shopping in Plagwitz or hang out with the punks in Connewitz.
Panometer Leipzig Admission Ticket
Enjoy a visit to the Panometer in Leizpig and see a unique 360° and 32-meter high Panorama by Yadegar Asisi. The Panorama focuses less on the actual ship tragedy from 1912 but instead illustrates the limits of human achievement versus the forces of nature. From a 15-meter high visitor’s tower, the artist provides a view of the wreck on the ocean floor using an artificial light show at a water depth with no natural light. The artist Yadegar Asisi, who grew up in Saxony and lives in Berlin, has been creating the largest 360° Panoramas in the world since 2003, measuring up to 32 meters in height with a circumference of up to 110 meters. Since the launch of the EVEREST pilot project in a former gasometer in Leipzig, Yadegar Asisi’s work has spread to exhibition halls across many cities in Germany and abroad.
Zoo Leipzig Entrance Ticket
Established in 1878, Leipzig Zoo is one of the oldest in the world and home to around 9000 animals.Since it opened in 2011, Gondwanaland has been offering visitors a very special kind of tropical experience. The name itself reinforces the notion of the primeval continent as a unique habitat. On a covered area larger than two football fields, more than 17.000 plants and around 300 animals, including exotic species, invite visitors to embark on an unforgettable adventure of discovery through the tropical rainforests of Africa, Asia and South America. Leipzig Zoo calls itself the “zoo of the future” with spacious enclosures, oriented towards the welfare of the animals, areas designed to feel “close to nature” and even occupational therapy. In addition, the zoo for supports a wildlife conservation project for each of its fields of interest.