Massive Augustusplatz may look nondescript at best, and foreboding at worst, but it is actually flanked by some of Leipzig's most famous buildings, including the Gewandhaus (the city's main concert hall) and the opera house. The 11-storey Kroch-Haus, Leipzig's first high-rise, is topped by a clock and two buff sentries. More eye-catching is the glass-fronted Paulinum, the university church and new campus building, constructed on the same spot as the medieval Paulinerkirche that was demolished in 1968 by GDR authorities.

The boldly modern structure is by Dutch architect Erick van Egeraat.