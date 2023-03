Looking like an airport terminal devouring a Gothic cathedral, Leipzig University's main building is a boldly postmodern tribute to the 13th-century university church that stood in its place until 1968, when GDR's authorities decided to blow it up. The church-like part of the building is used primarily as a concert venue. Precious art salvaged from the old Paulinerkirche is now contained in the 'altar area' located to the right of the main entrance.