Landesmuseum für Vorgeschichte

This phenomenal collection of major archaeological finds is one of the most significant in Europe. Priceless permanent exhibits shed light on the early to late Stone Age and early Bronze Age. Highlights include the famous bronze Nebra Sky Disk (the oldest known concrete depiction of astronomical phenomena), the oldest known recorded fingerprint, and displays on the discovery of the uniquely preserved 4600-year-old graves of Eulau. There's usually a special visiting exhibition, and audioguides are available.