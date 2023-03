Halle’s central square has no fewer than five towers. One of these is the freestanding bell tower known as Roter Turm, but the other four rise up from the bulky late-Gothic Marktkirche. Inside is its prized possession, Luther’s original death mask of wax (ask the attendant to take you into the separate room to see it). It also has a Renaissance pulpit from which he preached.

Organ music is performed here at noon on Tuesday and Thursday, and on Saturday from May through September.