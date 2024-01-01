Martin Luther delivered his last sermons in the St Andreaskirche, a late-Gothic hall church on the hill behind the central Markt.
St Andreaskirche
Central Germany
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.27 MILES
This large medieval castle on the hill above town is one of Freyburg’s highlights. It houses an excellent museum that illuminates various aspects of…
Landesmuseum für Vorgeschichte
18.14 MILES
This phenomenal collection of major archaeological finds is one of the most significant in Europe. Priceless permanent exhibits shed light on the early to…
20.46 MILES
The Kyffhäuser mountains were once home to one of Germany’s largest castles, the Reichsburg, built in the 12th century by Emperor Friedrich Barbarossa …
22.21 MILES
One of the purest examples of Romanesque architecture from the Ottonian period is this church in Gernrode, 8km south of Quedlinburg. Construction of the…
22.14 MILES
This museum of visual arts sits just above Bad Frankenhausen, on the site where thousands died during the 1525 Peasants’ War. One literally unmissable…
25.04 MILES
The Schlossberg, on a 25m-high plateau above Quedlinburg, was initially graced with a church and residence under King Heinrich I (Henry the Fowler),…
24.37 MILES
Accidentally uncovered by copper-shale miners in 1865, this anhydrite cave is one of the largest of its type in Europe. Fifty-minute tours through the 13…
27.05 MILES
Lovely views await at the top of Rosstrappe peak, which takes its name from what is supposedly a horse’s hoof print, visible in stone on the cliff, left…
Nearby Central Germany attractions
0.04 MILES
This museum, expanded and updated in 2013, focuses on three themes: how the culture of death has evolved over the centuries; Eisleben native son Martin…
0.23 MILES
This house where the famous religious reformer Martin Luther was born has been a memorial site since 1693, though it has been updated since then. The…
0.24 MILES
Notable for being the church where Martin Luther was baptised.
0.35 MILES
This church features a stunning Steinbilder-Bibel (stone-picture Bible; 1585), the only one of its kind in Europe, and a wittily decorated pulpit. While…
5. Landesmuseum für Vorgeschichte
18.14 MILES
This phenomenal collection of major archaeological finds is one of the most significant in Europe. Priceless permanent exhibits shed light on the early to…
18.31 MILES
The late-Gothic Moritzburg castle forms a fantastic setting for this superb permanent collection of art. The addition of a glass and aluminium roof over…
18.46 MILES
The house in which Georg Friedrich Händel (1685–1759) was born is now the Händel-Haus. An exhibit inside charts the composer’s life, achievements and…
8. Marktkirche Unser Lieben Frauen
18.53 MILES
Halle’s central square has no fewer than five towers. One of these is the freestanding bell tower known as Roter Turm, but the other four rise up from the…