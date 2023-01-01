The Schlossberg, on a 25m-high plateau above Quedlinburg, was initially graced with a church and residence under King Heinrich I (Henry the Fowler), credited with founding the first German empire. The present-day Renaissance-era Schloss (palace) contains the Schlossmuseum, with fascinating Ottonian-period exhibits dating from 919 to 1056 and displays recounting how the Nazi party used the site for propaganda by staging a series of events to celebrate Heinrich – whose life they skewed to justify their own ideology and crimes.

The museum is under ongoing restoration: ticket prices are discounted by €1 during periods of significant construction.