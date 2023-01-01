John Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt

The performance of American avant-garde composer and musical theorist John Cage's Organ²/ASLSP began in the shell of the former Kirche St Burchardi in Halberstadt in 2001 and is scheduled to have a duration of 639 years, ending in 2640. It's a surreal experience to stand in the ancient church and hear and feel the low resonance of a note which has been held since 5 October 2013. The next change will not occur until 2020. Totally unique and highly recommended.