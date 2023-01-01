Grosser Burgberg

It takes just over half an hour to walk from town, or a zippy three-minute ride on the Burgberg-Seilbahn, to reach the top of this humble peak (483m), which boasts the ruins of an 11th-century fortress built by Heinrich IV. Once at the top you can stroll around the fortress ruins or set out on longer hikes or mountain-bike rides.

Year-round, avid hikers can elect to pick up the Kaiserweg trail from the fortress ruins, and continue onwards to Torfhaus and the Brocken. If snow conditions are good, it’s possible to ski cross-country to/from Torfhaus, where there are numerous equipment-hire facilities.