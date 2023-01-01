Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum

One of Europe's oldest museums, the Anton Ulrich has a world-class art collection, with about 1400 paintings, several hundred bronze and stone sculptures, one of the world's largest collections of Limoges porcelain and over 100,000 prints – and more. It's particularly strong on Dutch Old Masters, with works by Holbein, Dürer, Van Dyck, Rubens and Rembrandt, as well as a single Vermeer. The building was renovated in 2016 and is barrier-free. Its medieval collection can be seen at the Burg Dankwarderode.

There's English signage for each collection, and an audiovisual guide on a portable tablet with several languages can be rented for an extra fee of €3.