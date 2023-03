This former castle of Duke Heinrich der Löwe now has a large ground-floor room housing the medieval collection of the Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum. Objects on display include a variety of priests' vestments and other religious objects, an intricately carved birch-wood saddle, 11th-century writing tablets and Braunschweig’s symbol, the original bronze lion statue cast in 1166. If you're not a medieval-art buff, the admission price may feel a bit steep.