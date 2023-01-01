Landesmuseum

This chronologically ordered museum features engaging exhibits, starting with a large Foucault pendulum illustrating the principle of the earth’s rotation, leading to artefacts narrating Germany’s past, including eclectic objects like the strands of hair allegedly belonging to Duke Heinrich der Löwe and his wife Mathilde. They are in cases of silver, gold and marble, specially constructed in 1935 as part of Hitler’s propaganda offensive to present Heinrich's many conquests as a predecessor to his own Lebensraum policy.