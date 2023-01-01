A hit with car buffs of all ages, Autostadt is a celebration of all things automobile, spread across 25 hectares. A visit to this theme park and museum kicks off with a broad view of automotive design and engineering in the Konzernforum, then breaks off into exhibits relating to a bunch of European car makers, from Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi to Bentley, Lamborghini and Škoda.

Many exhibits are interactive and most have signage in German and English. Included in the tour is a 45-minute return Maritime Panorama Tour along the Aller River to the outlying district of Fallersleben. (Unfortunately, you can’t get off the boat.)

For a pure, competitive adrenaline rush, ring ahead to organise an English-speaking instructor for the park’s obstacle courses and safety training driving experiences (costing between €25 and €35). You’ll need a valid licence, of course, and to be comfortable with a left-hand-drive car. The park even has a mini-course, with toy models that can be driven by kids.

You can get to Autostadt by walking over the pedestrian bridge right next to the Phaeno museum (next to the Hauptbahnhof), or by taking one of several bus lines. If you're driving, park at Designer Outlets and then walk over the bridge – the parking's much cheaper there than at the Autostadt lots.