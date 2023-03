Wolfsburg's original Volkswagen Museum has that 'old car' smell and more automobiles than you can shake a gearstick at. The collection includes 'Herbie' from The Love Bug movies, a Beetle built from wood and another one covered with wicker, the original 1938 Cabriolet presented to Adolf Hitler on his 50th birthday, and the bizarre ‘See-Golf’, a Golf Cabriolet from 1983 with hydraulic pontoons that extend outwards to make it amphibious.