Städtisches Museum

Braunschweig's municipal museum is set in a beautiful 1906 building and holds a large and varied collection, with medieval religious art; arts and crafts such as faience, porcelain, silver and lacquerware; art and artefacts from Native Americans (including some rare pieces from the 18th century) and various peoples of Polynesia, Indonesia and Africa; and a large collection of historical musical instruments dating back to the 1600s, courtesy of Theodor Steinweg (whose father founded Steinway Pianos).