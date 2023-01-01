Herzog August Bibliothek

This hushed building is one of the world’s best reference libraries for 17th-century books. Its exhibition spaces feature two changing curated exhibits of antiquarian books and a permanent installation on the typography of Hermann Zapf (the inventor of the font Palatino and others), plus a collection of huge medieval globes. Type nerds and bibliophiles will be in heaven.

The library's collection of 800,000 volumes includes what’s billed as the ‘world’s most expensive book’ (€17.5 million at the time of purchase in the 1980s): the Welfen Evangelial, a gospel book once owned by Duke Heinrich der Löwe. The original is only on show sporadically, but an impressive facsimile is permanently displayed in the vault on the 1st floor.

Suggest an Edit