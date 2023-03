Wolfenbüttel’s pretty Palace Museum showcases the living quarters of the Braunschweig-Lüneburg dukes, which have been preserved in all their glory of intricate inlaid wood, damask-covered walls, brocade curtains and lush furniture. A highlight is the large dining room, set with silver plates and a food-laden table fit for a ducal feast. A free audioguide is included with admission, available in German or English. The museum entrance is on the far side of the courtyard.