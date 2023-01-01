In the late 16th century, Dutch workers came to Wolfenbüttel and built an extensive canal system, remnants of which today survive in an area of town called Klein Venedig (Little Venice). The bridge across Stobenstrasse looks out onto a serene collection of half-timbered houses and is a popular spot for couples to attach a lock symbolising their steadfast love. To reach it from Schlossplatz, walk towards the town centre along Löwenstrasse, onto Krambuden and take a left at Mühlenstrasse.