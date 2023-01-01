Schlossmuseum

An impressive reconstruction using original elements of Braunschweig's Ducal Palace, which was badly damaged in WWII and demolished in 1960. Its palace museum uses multilingual, interactive technology – including a handy audioguide, available in English – to explain the region’s rulers and history, and features a series of rooms with original furnishings from the 19th century, including a beautiful 1820 pianoforte with mother-of-pearl keys, the only palace instrument to survive.

The museum has barrier-free access.