The Brunswick lion statue is based on the original lion Duke Heinrich der Löwe (Henry the Lion) ordered to be made in 1166 as a symbol of his power and jurisdiction. Today it’s the symbol of the city, whose identity is intricately tied up with that of the duke, who was responsible for colonising the eastern regions of Germany beyond the Elbe and Saale. You can see the original statue at Burg Dankwarderode.