This engaging museum showcases 1000 years of church history in the cloisters of World Heritage–listed Mariendom Cathedral. Its permanent exhibition From the Middle Ages to the Modern explores church life and religious history, including a rare and priceless collection of treasures, reliquaries and artefacts.

The museum reopened in 2015 after a five-year renovation and expansion process. Take bus 1 from Hauptbahnhof to Bohlweg.