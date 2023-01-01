Herrenhäuser Gärten

Proof that Hanover is not all buttoned-down business are the grandiose Baroque Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen, about 5km north of the city centre, which are considered one of the most important historic garden landscapes in Europe. Inspired by the gardens at Versailles, they're a great place to slow down and smell the roses for a couple of hours, especially on a blue-sky day. Two of the four gardens are free admission; visit the other two with a combination ticket.

The oldest, the Baroque Grosser Garten and Berggarten, have paid admission; Georgeangarten (George Garden) and Welfengarten (Guelph Garden) are free and open to the public day and night. An on-site museum recounts the history of the Hanoverian rulers who created the gardens. East of the Grosser Garten, beyond a small canal, the lake-dotted Georgengarten counts the Wilhelm Busch Museum among its treasures.