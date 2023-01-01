Schloss Hämelschenburg

Some 11km southwest of Hamelin, in pretty parkland near the Emmer River, sits this stunning palace, built in the Italianate Weser Renaissance style between 1588 and 1613. Among the finest of its kind in Germany, the schloss lies on a former pilgrimage road that eventually led to Santiago de Compostella in Spain. Tours take you through rooms decked out with original Renaissance furnishings and paintings, with the south wing especially preserved in its original layout.

Getting here can be half the fun if you cycle along the Weser River bicycle path (heading south), then take the 4km detour to the schloss. Otherwise, drive or take bus 40 (€3, 35 minutes) from Hamelin station.