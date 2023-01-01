St Michaeliskirche

The Unesco-protected Church of St Michael was built in the Romanesque style in 1022 and reconstructed after war damage. Unusual features inside include the alternation of round columns and square pillars as supports, the painted wooden ceiling, a late-12th-century chancel barrier decorated with angels, the cloisters and a crypt containing Bernward, the bishop of Hildesheim from 993 to 1022, who commissioned many artists and strove to make the city a cultural centre in his day.

Bus 1 to Museum drops you within a few minutes' walk of the church.