Fachwerkviertel

Hildesheim's 'Half-Timbered Quarter' is but a shadow of its former self – before WWII some 1900 of these buildings stood here – but it's still a great place to see typical old German architecture; start from around Bruhl and Neue Strasse. The Armourer's House (Gelber Stern 21) is Hildesheim's oldest, dating from 1548. Werner's House (Godehardsplatz 12), from 1606, has 29 elaborately decorated exterior panels. The Kehrwiederturm (off Kesslerstrasse) is the last remaining tower from the former city wall.