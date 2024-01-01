Stadtmuseum

This town museum is located in the reconstructed Knochenhauerhaus, one of Germany’s most intricate half-timbered houses. Exhibits are spread over five floors, starting with changing exhibitions on the ground floor, leading into the town’s history, and ending with a silverware collection on the top floor.
