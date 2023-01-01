The Sprengel Museum is held in extremely high esteem, both for the design of the building as well as for the art housed inside. Its huge interior spaces are perfectly suited to displaying its modern figurative, abstract and conceptual art, including works by Picasso, Léger, Alexander Calder and Louise Bourgeois. At the core of the collection are 300 works by Niki de Saint Phalle, creator of Die Nanas; a selection is usually on show. Check the website for visiting exhibitions.