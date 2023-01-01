This artificial lake, built by the unemployed in one of the earliest Nazi-led public-works projects, is now a favourite spot for boating and swimming. It’s certainly the most central, at just 30 minutes’ walk from the Hauptbahnhof and directly alongside the HDI Arena, Hanover’s football stadium. Ferries – some solar-powered – ply the lake from Easter to October in good weather, and there are sailing, pedal and rowing boats for hire.

You can grab bus 100 to the Maschsee from near Kröpcke station. Bus 200 makes the return trip.