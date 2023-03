The red-brick Gothic Marktkirche St Georgii et Jacobi (1349–59), located in the Market Sq, is Hanover's largest Lutheran church. Its foundations date back to a Romanesque predecessor from around 1125; it was heavily damaged during WWII and rebuilt in 1952. The linden-wood altar, which displays the Passion of Christ in 21 scenes, was carved around 1480. Public tours (with English availability) are offered every Saturday at noon, January through November.